SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls has a new bishop.
Rev. Donald DeGrood was to be introduced Thursday as the successor to Bishop Paul Swain, who submitted his resignation at age 75 last September, per cannon law.
DeGrood most recently served as pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Savage, Minnesota, which is part of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.
He’ll be ordained a bishop and installed on February 13.
