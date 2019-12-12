



— WCCO is teaming up with the Military Assistance Council for Veterans, MACV, as part of our “Home for the Holidays” campaign.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman joined MACV for a “stand down” Thursday at Target Field. Inside the stadium, it’s one-stop shopping for Minnesota veterans in need. This event brings all the resources needed to get and keep a veteran from being homeless into one place.

“Somebody needs to do something for them, yeah, because they don’t ask for anything,” said Eileen Murphy of General Mills.

That somebody is MACV. From haircuts, to clothing, to housing, to employment — this stand down helped more than 360 veterans. Forty different providers helped assist these warriors.

For the first time, vendors provided instant employment and housing. Twenty veterans went from homeless to having provision housing, Thursday.

“You want to thank the veterans for what they’ve done for you, and it’s really a touching feeling to see them all here,” Murphy said.

A traditional holiday meal is also served. It’s here that volunteers give their time to honor veterans with their service.

Todd Mensch is an Air Force veteran.

“For somebody to go and put … their life on the line is pretty special, so I’m here to help them,” Mensch said.

He and his buddies from General Mill’s Veteran Network, as well as all the other volunteers, say they are here to make a difference.

“Just seeing the people come through as they’re eating, seeing the support and the services they’re getting from the different people that are here, it’s just a really cool event,” said WCCO volunteer Erik Englund.

