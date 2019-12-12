Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota has already started removing 168 trees in downtown Saint Paul that are infested by emerald ash borer.
Only infected trees will be removed. The trees are already dead or dying.
The work is being done along 11th and 12 Streets between St. Peter and Jackson Streets.
Planners are working to design replacement plantings for the area, with a variety of species to increase the diversity of trees. The trees will be chosen based upon their “tolerance to harsh city conditions, climate resilience, air pollution mitigation and shade.”
The project is being handled by the Minnesota Department of Administration, along with MN Department of Transportation and the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board.
