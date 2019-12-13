Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A potentially record number of Americans are expected to travel this holiday season.
According to AAA, more than 115 million Americans will be on the move between Dec. 21 and New Year’s Day.
That’s about 4.3 million more travelers than last year, and the most in nearly 20 years.
Most will get away on the roads, with more than 100 million driving to their destinations.
