Every Friday on WCCO 4 News At Noon, we feature a special pet guest in need of a forever home. This week, we’re showing off Edward.
According to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, Edward is “a 2-year-old, neutered male, German Shepherd mix. He weighs approximately 60 pounds. Edward arrived to the shelter as a stray Dec. 2. He is a very sweet boy who has been available for adoption for a few weeks with no interest. He is really hoping to find his furever home in time for the holidays. Edward is very affectionate and has lots of love to give. He has quite a bit of energy so he needs an owner who can provide him with the exercise and training he needs.”
