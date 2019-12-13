Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of snow is on the way Friday.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the fast-moving system is expected to hit the Twin Cities metro around noontime, leaving accumulations of less than an inch.
The system is expected to drop slightly higher totals in north-central Minnesota, along the North Shore and in western Wisconsin.
Freezing drizzle is also a possibility Friday evening, O’Connor says. Drivers should beware of slick spots on roads, bridges and ramps.
Highs Friday will be the warmest of the week, with temperatures climbing into the 20s. However, another stretch of cold weather starts this weekend and will extend into early next week.
You must log in to post a comment.