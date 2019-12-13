MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was arrested Wednesday after a burglary at the new Cambridge Public Library construction site. But how he was arrested was a little unusual.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says their police dog Stryker was called upon to assist the Cambridge Police Department with the situation.
Deputies say the suspect had forced his way into a fenced-in area and then into the building.
After the canine officer Stryker was unable to locate the suspect in the building, Deputy Stenson decided to work around the exterior of the building to locate the suspect.
Stryker had followed the suspect’s track heading north and located his cellphone. Shortly after, Stryker found the suspect in one of two porta potties.
The suspect decided, according to the sheriff’s department, it would “be in his best interest to then come out from one of the porta potties with his hands up.”
He was taken into custody.
