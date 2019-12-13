MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waconia High School was put on lockdown Friday and a high school student is in custody for posting what authorities are calling “an inappropriate video.”
The school says a parent alerted staff about the video and the situation was handled before school started.
In a message to parents, Principal Fredericksen said: “only one student was involved, no weapons were on school property and the situation was handled very professionally.”
The district superintendent added that this incident proved “the system worked.
“When people see something, we need them to say something and that’s what happened here,” Superintendent Pat Devine said. “Due to the swiftness of everyone’s actions, at no time during this situation were students in imminent danger. We are very thankful for our parents, staff and the local authorities, for working together to ensure the safety of all students.”
The school district said that students at the high school were being released early at the request of the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing situation. Check back with WCCO as more details are released.
