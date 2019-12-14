MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A roll-over crash in Eau Claire killed a 41-year-old man and injured three passengers on Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Wisconsin State Patrol says a Chevy Trailblazer was headed westbound on Interstate 94, just after 9 p.m., when it entered the median, rolled several times, and collided with a guard rail.
The driver was ejected from the car, landing in the eastbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.
One adult female and two teenagers were taken to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The name of the victim will be released after his family is notified of his death.
