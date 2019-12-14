MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car crashed into a power pole in central Minnesota, bringing down power lines near Miltona on Friday evening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release, law enforcement patrolling in the area saw a “bright green flash of light” in the sky.
When they arrived at the scene of the disturbance they observed that a car had crashed into a power pole by the intersection of County Road 14 and County Road 65. Several active power lines were crossing over the roadway.
Soon after, deputies saw a male running through a field south of the accident in the direction of Miltona. Police searched for the person and located him unconscious and breathing near 2nd Street.
He’s been taken to Alomere Hospital. The cause of the crash is not known, and an investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.