MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hockey player, coach and legend, Doug Woog, was confirmed dead Saturday at age 75.

Woog starred on the ice for South St. Paul High School and the University of Minnesota before eventually returning to the Maroon and Gold to become the Gopher Hockey programs all-time coaching wins leader at the time.

“Coach Woog was one of a kind,” said director of athletics, Mark Coyle. “To many, he is Gopher hockey. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Following high school, Woog was a three-year letter winner at the University of Minnesota from 1964 to 1966 under the legendary John Mariucci.

The forward tallied 101 points in 80 career games for the Maroon and Gold. Woog led the Gophers in scoring and earned First Team All-America and All-WCHA First Team honors.

As a senior in 1965 to 1966, he served as captain and was named team most valuable player.

After graduating with honors, Woog earned a roster spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team, helping the team to a fifth-place finish at the 1967 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championships in Vienna, Austria.

Woog returned to the Gophers as head coach in 1985 and led the program for 14 years including 12-straight NCAA tournament appearances, an NCAA record at the time, and six trips to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Behind his coaching, the Gophers also earned four MacNaughton Cups as WCHA regular-season champions and three Broadmoor Trophies as WCHA playoff champions.

Woog guided his players to a total of 13 All-America honors.

Earning the 1990 WCHA Coach of the Year, Woog’s 388 career wins at Minnesota were a program record at the end of his tenure.

After stepping down as head coach, Woog remained close to the program, working with Gopher Sports Properties.

Woog was inducted into the University of Minnesota ‘M’ Club Hall of Fame in 2000 and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

“Doug Woog bled Maroon and Gold as both a player and as a coach, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the history of the University of Minnesota,” Gopher hockey head coach, Bob Motzko said.