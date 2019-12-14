Native American activists took a stand against the city of Minneapolis by reoccupying the area that once served as a homeless encampment.

The activists say they will not leave until local officials address the demands for more emergency shelter beds. They want local officials to respond to the housing crisis with “culturally specific” shelters for Natives experiencing homelessness.

The activists set up a teepee to show that First Nations people continue to suffer and sleep outside at night.

A statement was read that said, “the slow pace towards finding a solution is unacceptable and the community can no longer stand idle.”

“Tonight we take back the wall of forgotten natives to protect our most vulnerable from the constant eviction and relocation across the city we are here to inform you that we reject the attempts to brush the problem under the rug,” said a Native activist.

The group plans to protect the homeless community at the location until their demand are met.

Minneapolis police squad cars were seen circled the site last night, this afternoon they bought pizza for the protesters.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, released a statement that said, “the mayor has pushed aggressively for progress on deeply affordable, permanent housing as a long-term response to homelessness.

Frey successfully secured new funding in next year’s city budget designed to provide low-barrier housing for those experiencing homelessness.