MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement in Lakeville have advised pet owners to be on the alert, after two small dogs were killed by three coyotes.
According to a tweet from the Lakeville Police department, the incident occurred near Crystal Lake Golf Course.
Lakeville had a report of two family pets (small dogs) being attacked and killed by coyotes. This occurred near Crystal Lake Golf Course. Please watch your small pets while they are outside. DNR has been advised.
— Lakeville Police (@LakevillePD_MN) December 13, 2019
Police are advising locals to keep an eye on their small pets while they’re outside. Authorities say they’ve advised DNR officials about the situation.
