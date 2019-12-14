CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Jennifer Mayerle


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Skate the Start at Mall of America

Monster Jam

Holiday Movie Sing-a-Long at Ridgedale Center

Santa’s Train Shop at Minnesota Transportation Museum

Charles Lazarus Merry & Bright

Holidazzle Dog Adoptions

Jennifer Mayerle

Comments