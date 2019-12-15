MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State investigators are looking for answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis overnight.
According to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder, police responded to the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North around 3:00 a.m. on a report of a domestic incident with weapons.
“Information further received was that a shot or shots had been fired inside the residence,” Elder said.
When police first arrived at the scene, they say people were running from the home. Officers got them to safety, then managed to get the man inside the home on the phone.
“The suspect after some time did agree to come out of the residence, he did come out, fired upon officers, officers returned fire. The suspect was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where the suspect died,” Elder said.
The Minnesota BCA was contacted and has started its investigation into this deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis.
“These can be the most difficult calls, and during the holidays, there’s a lot of together time. This is a time when we see an increase in domestics, and we’re saddened by it,” Elder said.
No officers were hurt, and we still have not heard how many officers fired their weapons. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.