MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In honor and remembrance of a fallen Minnesota National Guard soldier, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings on Sunday.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Rogers Jr., 28, died with two other guardsmen in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while performing a routine maintenance flight out of the St. Cloud airport on Dec. 5.
Rogers funeral service was held Sunday at Howard Lake Waverly Winsted High School.
The service for Sgt. Kort Plantenberg was on Thursday, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord will be remembered at a funeral service at Perham High School on Monday.
Flags will remain at half-staff on Monday, says a release from Gov. Walz.
