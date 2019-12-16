MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the still of a cold December night, chaos erupted.
Minneapolis officers answered a call for a domestic dispute with a weapon. Scanner audio from a community group captured part of the exchange.
When the scene cleared, more than 60 bullet holes were marked on the front of the house.
One of the bullets landed in a neighbor’s car. He says the shots sounded like fireworks. Another witness told us the gunfire lasted around 2 minutes.
It’s up to the BCA to figure out exactly how things unfolded, they say they are still interviewing officers and witnesses.
What is certain, is a man is gone, and his neighbors don’t want to see a scene like this again.
One neighbor told WCCO his hope, “Just no gun violence.”
Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, tells WCCO several officers were involved, and that they are all cooperating and will give statements to the BCA Tuesday.
