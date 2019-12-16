MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Presidential race is coming to Minnesota sooner than you might think.

One month from tomorrow when early voting starts for Super Tuesday, Minnesotans will be able to start voting on who they’d like to be President.

Minnesota is one of 14 states that will hold presidential contests March 3rd, and more than one third of the overall delegates are up for grabs.

Minnesotans can start voting early on January 17th.

A new CBS News battleground poll shows among the Super Tuesday states former Vice President Joe Biden is holding onto a lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders.

“He is clearly in a position to pick up delegates in all of these states if these numbers were to hold,” Anthony Salvanto, the Director of Elections and Surveys at CBS said.

But the CBS News poll also shows a shaky confidence among Democrats.

Joe Biden may be the front runner but only 41 % of those surveyed say he would “probably” beat President Trump.

“There isn’t a candidate for whom a majority of these Democrats in the Super Tuesday states feels they would probably beat Donald Trump,” Salvanto said.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar does not fair well in this look (MON0108 graphic) ahead to Super Tuesday States only 3% of those responding say they would vote for her.

The poll did not measure Klobuchar’s strength in Iowa where the Minnesota Senator has been enjoying a small, and what her campaign maintains, is a significant surge.

The CBS News poll show a Democratic contest that is still in flux with major changes like former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg just getting in the race- it also is a reminder of how quickly this is all coming up with the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3, and Minnesota’s primary and Super Tuesday just a month.

59% of Democrats responding to the poll say they would like to see a candidate that is best described as “practical” win the nomination.