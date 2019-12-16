WCCO Fitness Expert Ali Holman shared these under 200 calorie Christmas themed treats with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
CHRISTMAS ENERGY BITES
2 cups Oatmeal
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup Christmas M&M’s, crushed
1/4 cup flax seed
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
1/2 cup honey
CHOCOLATE DIPPED ORANGES
Dip Sliced oranges in dark chocolate
*refrigerate for 1 hour
PITA TREES
*Pita Tree shape
*Spread with guacamole
*Chopped red pepper
*Pretzel stem
JOY VEGETABLE PLATTER
*Yogurt dip in middle, surrounded by ring of cauliflower
*Broccoli in platter, with “J” on one side, “Y” on other (letters made with tomatoes)
*Yellow pepper “Stars” around platter in various places
HEALTHY COOKIES FOR SANTA
2 scoops LEAN OUT Protein
1 large egg
1/2 cup Organic Cane sugar
1 cup PB
Pinch of salt
1/4 cup Christmas M & M’s
*Mix all together, scoop tablespoon amount on cookie sheet, flatten with fork, Bake at 350 for 12-15 mins
You must log in to post a comment.