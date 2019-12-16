CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

WCCO Fitness Expert Ali Holman shared these under 200 calorie Christmas themed treats with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

CHRISTMAS ENERGY BITES

2 cups Oatmeal
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup Christmas M&M’s, crushed
1/4 cup flax seed
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
1/2 cup honey

CHOCOLATE DIPPED ORANGES

Dip Sliced oranges in dark chocolate
*refrigerate for 1 hour

PITA TREES

*Pita Tree shape
*Spread with guacamole
*Chopped red pepper
*Pretzel stem

JOY VEGETABLE PLATTER

*Yogurt dip in middle, surrounded by ring of cauliflower
*Broccoli in platter, with “J” on one side, “Y” on other (letters made with tomatoes)
*Yellow pepper “Stars” around platter in various places

HEALTHY COOKIES FOR SANTA

2 scoops LEAN OUT Protein
1 large egg
1/2 cup Organic Cane sugar
1 cup PB
Pinch of salt
1/4 cup Christmas M & M’s

*Mix all together, scoop tablespoon amount on cookie sheet, flatten with fork, Bake at 350 for 12-15 mins

