We love seeing Adam Thielen score on the football field, but you may not know that all of the yards he’s racked up are also helping to feed those in need.
Minneapolis-based Hormel foods is donating Hormel Chili to Second Harvest Heartland for every yard Adam Thielen gains on the field. They are on pace to donate upwards of 20,000 cans of chili.
Earlier this season, famed sneaker designer Dan Gamache – through a larger partnership between the Hormel® Chili brand, The Thielen Foundation and Second Harvest Heartland – created a pair of designer cleats for Thielen to raise awareness for the one in eight Minnesota children who struggle with hunger daily. SHH is auctioning these cleats, which Thielen has signed, along with an autographed 8×10 photo of the Vikings receiver holding the cleats. The auction will run online Dec. 15-22, with all proceeds benefiting SHH.
Click here for information on the event and auction.
You must log in to post a comment.