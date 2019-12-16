CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are looking for the shooter who put a man in the hospital Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 15th Avenue in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood just after 4 p.m., where they found a gunshot victim. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators have received a variety of descriptions of the shooter and the vehicle.

No one is in custody as of late Monday night.

Comments