MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A snowmobiler needed to be rescued by first responders in northern Minnesota on Saturday, after getting stuck while attempting to cross a trail in a swampy area.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to a report of a stranded snowmobiler 5 miles south of the intersection of Hwy 2 and Nygaard Road in Arrowhead Township.

The rescue squad set up a command post near Headquarters Lake and located Adam Kalahar, 22, on the trail approximately 3 miles away.

Kalahar was treated at the scene and released.

The team was able to locate the snowmobile 4 miles from the command post and free it to prevent future problems.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to remind the public that several bodies of water and swamps are not yet frozen due to the large amount of snowfall.

This particular trail had not been groomed and although it may appear safe, under the snow is slush and sometimes very little ice.

“Taking unnecessary risks only puts you in danger and also places first responders in danger during search and rescue efforts,” officers said.