MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 5 snowmobilers rescued in Montana on Monday are from Minnesota.
One rider had to swim out of the lake because his machine had gone through the ice. Several of the other people in the group got wet by trying to pull the snowmobile from the water. Overnight they built a small fire to survive the cold, but they didn’t have any supplies for an overnight stay, according to a release.
They were found around 2 a.m. near Dinah Lake. Weather in the area made the search difficult.
A helicopter had no option but to turn around, while ground crews were stalled because of “five feet of new snow” in the area.
Then an expert snowmobile rider was sent in to create a pathway so the trapped snowmobilers could ride out themselves.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would not release the hometowns or names of the snowmobilers.
