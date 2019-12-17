Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Minneapolis man in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old Minneapolis man in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station.
On Dec. 11, a 45-year-old man was found shot and killed in his car at Pump N Munch Clark station in Brooklyn Center.
Now an arrest warrant charges a suspect with 2nd degree murder in connection to the slaying. At this time, law enforcement say they are not seeking any additional suspects.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.