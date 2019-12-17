MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to killing a woman in Florida.
Lois Riess murdered Pamela Hutchinson last year on Fort Myers Beach and assumed her identity. That’s after authorities say Riess killed her husband David in their Blooming Prairie home in March of 2018.
RELATED: Woman Sought In Husband’s Death Accused Of Stealing From His Bank Account
Riess pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to first-degree murder in Hutchinson’s death. A judge sentenced her to life in prison. Riess was facing a possible death penalty. The state withdrew that possibility in exchange for her guilty plea.
“This defendant will never get out of prison,” said Florida state Attorney Amira Fox. “This life sentence also alleviates any appellate issues that could arise and guarantees she will never be free again. It also allows the family of the victim to not have to go through the details of this crime at a trial.”
Hutchinson’s family was supportive of the decision.
Officials say Riess waived extradition Tuesday to face charges in Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.