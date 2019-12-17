Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a new look at the massive waterpark planned for Mall of America.
New renderings from Ryan Companies show an arched glass ceiling and big pool inside.
It would be one of the largest indoor water parks in North America, with an estimated cost of around $250 million.
Bloomington city officials say if the project stays on track, construction could start early next year.
