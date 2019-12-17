These recipes all use Kowalski’s signature pancake mixes.

EASY BLUEBERRY PANCAKE MUFFINS

16 oz. pkg. Kowalski’s Signature Blueberry Pancake Mix

½ cup sugar

1½ cups whole milk

¼ cup Kowalski’s Salted Butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla Extract

½ cup fresh blueberries

– Maple Glaze

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together pancake mix and sugar. In another medium bowl, whisk together milk, butter and vanilla. Fold wet mixture into the dry ingredients using a silicone spatula and a gentle folding technique, just until dry ingredients are moistened (lumps may remain); gently fold in blueberries. Scoop batter into a muffin pan lined with 12 paper baking cups; bake in a preheated 400° oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean with just a few moist crumbs attached (20-22 min.). Cool in pan 5 min. Move muffins to a wire rack; serve warm or at room temperature, drizzled with glaze.

Makes 12.

MAPLE GLAZE: In a small mixing bowl whisk ½ cup confectioner’s sugar with ¼ cup Kowalski’s Pure Maple Syrup until smooth.

EASIEST CINNAMON CRUMB CAKE

16 oz. pkg. Kowalski’s Signature Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix, divided

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup chopped finely chopped pecans (optional)

½ cup Kowalski’s Salted Butter, softened

1½ tsp. ground cinnamon

6 tbsp. sugar

1 egg

¼ cup canola oil

1 tsp. Kowalski’s Organic Madagascar Vanilla Extract

8 oz. container sour cream

¼ cup hot water

– Maple Glaze

In a small mixing bowl, combine ⅓ cup pancake mix, brown sugar, pecans, butter and cinnamon; mix well and set topping aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk sugar, egg, oil and vanilla until pale and sugar is mostly dissolved (about 2 min.). Alternate remaining pancake mix and sour cream to the sugar mixture in 3 additions, mixing until incorporated. Whisk in water. Spray a 9″ round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spread half the batter in the pan; sprinkle evenly with ½ of the brown sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining batter and topping. Bake in a preheated 350° oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (30-35 min.); cool slightly in pan. Serve warm or at room temperature, drizzled with glaze.

Serves 8.

MAPLE GLAZE: In a small mixing bowl whisk ½ cup confectioner’s sugar with ¼ cup Kowalski’s Pure Maple Syrup until smooth.

EASY CRÊPES

½ cup Kowalski’s Signature Buttermilk Pancake Mix

½ cup flour

1¼ cups water

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons Kowalski’s Salted Butter, melted and cooled

– cooking spray

– choice of fillings: yogurt, fresh fruit, preserves, thinly sliced ham, shredded or cream-style cheeses, whipped cream, butter and (cinnamon) sugar, smoked salmon and crème fraîche, etc.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together pancake mix and flour; add remaining ingredients all at once and whisk until completely smooth. Heat a 6-8″ nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray pan lightly with cooking spray; wipe with a paper towel to coat pan evenly and absorb excess. Pour scant ¼ cup batter into hot skillet, rotating skillet quickly to thinly coat the bottom of the pan. Cook until light brown at the edges and slightly dry (about 2 min.). Flip crêpe and cook other side until light brown (about 30 sec.). Repeat by wiping and respraying skillet for each crêpe until all batter has been used. Serve immediately with desired filling or keep warm in a 200° oven until all crêpes are done; placing waxed paper between each crêpe.

Makes 8.