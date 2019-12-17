MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Morgan Baum, Owner of Clay Coyote Patter in Hutchinson, shared this recipe with WCCO viewers.

Chicken Tagine with Preserved Lemons, Olives, and Thyme

Prep Time 5 minutes, Cooking Time 60 minutes; serves 4-6

Make the spice mixture by combining together garlic, paprika, ground ginger, turmeric, ground cumin, kosher

salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Add olive oil slowly while stirring. Coat the chicken in the spice mix.

Transfer the chicken to the flameware tagine and sear over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes. Turn the chicken

over and add in the preserved lemons, olives, thyme, and chicken broth. Cover and lower heat, cook on low for

45-55 minutes. While it is recommended to leave the cover on, you may want to mix once along the way to

ensure the chicken isn’t sticking. Serve hot, over couscous (other options would be to serve it over rice or

mashed potatoes)

● Ingredients:

○ 1 clove of garlic

○ 1 teaspoon Paprika

○ ½ teaspoon ground ginger

○ ¼ teaspoon Turmeric

○ ¼ teaspoon ground cumin

○ ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

○ ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

○ 2 tablespoons of olive oil

○ 6-8 chicken thighs

○ 1 tbsp chopped thyme, divided

○ 1 preserved lemon, most of the pulp removed; the rind cut into thin strips

○ 1 cup green unpitted olives

○ ½ cup chicken broth

Make Your Own Preserved Lemons:

Quarter lemons from the top to within ½ inch of the bottom. Put salt in the exposed flesh and close up the fruit.

Put one tablespoon of salt on the bottom of the mason jar. Pack the lemons in the jar, continuing to add salt and

the optional spices. To make more room, press the lemons down to add more lemons and to release some

natural lemon juice. Keep jar in a warm, dry place so the lemons can ripen. Each day, shake the jar to mix the

salt and juice. Let the lemons ripen for 30 days. When you are ready to use them, take them out of the jar with

wooden tongs and rinse them, removing salt and pulp if desired. Refrigerator the jar after opening. You can use

the lemons for up to a year and reuse the juice to make more lemons around 2-3 times.

● Ingredients:

○ 1 mason jar

○ 4-6 lemons

○ 1 – 1 ½ cups salt