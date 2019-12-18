Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – National health officials say six Minnesotans were sickened this year in an infectious bacteria outbreak linked to pet store puppies.
Campylobacter jejuni is commonly found in animal feces. Symptoms in humans include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.
The Centers for Disease Control says that since January 30 people in 12 states were infected with a strain of multi-drug resistant Campylobacter jejuni. Minnesota had the most cases.
Nationwide, four people have need hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.
Pet store puppies are believed to be the source of the outbreak, particularly in chain stores like Petland.
