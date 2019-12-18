Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a new investigation surrounding the death of Andover native Sarah Papenheim, who was murdered while studying abroad in the Netherlands.
Papenheim’s mother tells WCCO’s Mary McGuire investigators will look into the psychological care team who visited her daughter’s murderer days before the tragic killing.
Papenheim was stabbed to death by a man who lived in her apartment complex last December. Her killer was charged with involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison last week.
He will likely spend more time in a mental hospital once his jail sentence is over.
