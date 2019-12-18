MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities family is asking for help after their dog was fatally struck Saturday in a hit-and-run in northeast Minneapolis.
In a GoFundMe post, Jennifer Englund says she, her husband, Chris, and their dog, Bozley, were leaving a fundraiser for Secondhand Hounds at HeadFlyer Brewing when a vehicle drove through a pedestrian crosswalk on Hennepin Avenue, striking Chris and Bozley.
Just minutes after getting his picture taken with Santa, Bozley went into shock due to internal bleeding. Chris suffered minor injuries.
The Englunds took Bozley to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center, where he was treated for the bleeding, a bruised lung and three broken ribs. On Sunday, Bozley appeared to be making a recovery, but he died Monday morning.
The family is asking for help finding who hit Bozley.
According to the GoFundMe page, which is raising money for veterinary costs, the family has reached out to police. They say the car that hit Bozley was a dark-colored SUV or minivan. Cameras on a nearby Metro Transit bus are believed to have captured the hit-and-run.
