MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota and Sun Country Airlines will send 11 lucky Gopher fans to the Outback Bowl.
The Gophers and Sun Country have partnered together to offer one Gopher fan and 10 friends to the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Gophers will compete against Auburn in the 2020 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
The winner will also receive 11 round-trip flights on Sun Country Airlines and two nights hotel accommodations in Tampa.
To enter the competition, fans will submit a video of 60 seconds or less explaining why they deserve to take 10 of their friends to the Outback Bowl.
Also fans need to post their video to Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #sendmystarters.
Participants must tag @GopherSports and @SunCountryAir when posting their entries. Full contest rules and additional details can be found at gophersports.com/suncountry
Submissions must be posted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and one winner will be selected on Monday, Dec. 23.
