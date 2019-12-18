MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A working group of lawmakers had 60 days to find answers for the rising price of insulin. But those who rely on the life-saving medicine aren’t happy with their lack of action.

“For those patients that are facing a crisis we want to make sure they have a path to access insulin immediately when they need it,” said Rep. Michael Howard.

The group represents both the House and Senate. Insulin advocates could be seen expressing doubt when members of the working group spoke up about the challenges the group faces.

“I appreciate that both the Senate and the House are working on a compromise to finish this bill, but from where I stand, it appears that some of you are looking at this crisis from a place of privilege,” said Nicole Smith.

Nicole Smith’s son Alex died after rationing his insulin supply. She’s frustrated watching lawmakers struggle with issues like how much of a supply to give, the amount of co-pay and who distributes the life-saving drug.

“Valuable time has been wasted that could have been used to implement this safety net,” Smith said. “Unless you have asked these families what they want, what they need and what is important, you are going to fail at writing an effective bill.”

The working group says it wants to provide a bridge to long-term affordable coverage so they can get people onto a long-term path for affordability for insulin.

Some in the crowd can’t believe that after a year of discussing the crisis nothing has been decided.

“There is no reason that over the last 62 days that an agreement hasn’t been made,” said Alexis Stanley. “But until one is reached more people are going to be rationing their insulin and going broke trying to staying alive and that’s on the ones who are in power who can make a change that haven’t done anything yet.”

People who use insulin and their families say they want lawmakers to listen. They also want lawmakers not to cut corners or create barriers for people who need insulin to survive.