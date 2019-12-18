MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amelia and Oliver topped the list as the most popular names of babies born at HealthPartners’ hospitals this past year.
Every year, the health group releases a list of the top baby names according to the birth centers at eight HealthPartners hospitals, located in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
According to birth center nurses, parents continue to select older, more traditional names. Evelyn and Sophia have been among the top names for baby girls for the last five years. In comparison, boys’ names have varied more over the past few years, with Oliver replacing Lincoln as the most popular boy name.
Here is the list of top 2019 baby names.
Top 2019 boy names
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Jackson
- Aiden
- Graysen
Top 2019 girl names
- Amelia
- Isabella/Isabelle
- Luna
- Sophia
- Evelyn
Nearly 10,000 babies are born in the eight hospitals each year.
