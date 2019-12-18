MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has entered into two settlement agreements with two fast food restaurant locations to pay workers $53,425 owed under the city’s sick and safe time ordinance.
According to city officials, investigations by the city’s Labor Standards Enforcement Division found apparent violations of the ordinance at Pizza Hut on 1101 Hennepin Ave. and Potbelly in the IDS Center at 80 S. 8th St.
No employees at either restaurant were paid for sick leave time in 2019.
“Under the City’s sick and safe time ordinance, employers with six or more workers are required to provide time off at a minimum threshold of at least one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked. Employers with five or fewer workers must also provide sick time, but it may be unpaid. The goal of the ordinance is to protect public health and prevent workers from being penalized because of illness or a need to care for a sick family member,” the city said in a statement.
Muy Pizza Minnesota LLC agreed to pay 43 former and current employees $33,630 under the settlement terms with the city. Potbelly Sandwich Works LLC agreed to pay 57 former and current employees $19,795.
