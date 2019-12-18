MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shakopee Public Schools are continuing to monitor the number of flu-like illnesses and symptoms among students and staff.
The Wednesday report shows four schools have seen an increase and five schools have seen a decrease in the number of student absences due to flu-like symptoms.
The Shakopee School District says the two buildings of significant concern, West Middle School and Sun Path Elementary, have seen a drop in the number of flu-related illnesses in student reported absences on Wednesday.
The chart below represents percentages of the school’s with student absences related to flu-like illnesses being reported as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday as compared to Wednesday.
Shakopee schools encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are exhibiting flu-related symptoms such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, tiredness, and body aches.
The Department of Health offers the following guidance to protect one’s self and others:
- Get vaccinated
- Avoid being around others who are sick
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use your sleeve
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Protect infants by not exposing them to large crowds or sick family members when flu is in your community
- Do not share drinking cups and straws
- Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces — door knobs, refrigerator handles, phones, water faucets)
