Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Meeker County say a 32-year-old woman was killed after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on County State Aid Highway 21, east of County State Aid Highway 14, in Forest Prairie Township.
Emergency responders arrived to find the driver, identified as Michelle Ann Bengtson of rural Litchfield, had been ejected from the vehicle. Officials say Bengtson died at the scene from her injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bengston was traveling westbound on County State Aid Hwy 21 when she lost control of her vehicle. The car left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.