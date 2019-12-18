MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in custody after she allegedly dragged a state trooper with her car early Tuesday morning in St. Paul and led responding officers on a chase through the city.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was initially stopped for having no license plate around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hamline and University avenues.
When the woman, identified as a 27-year-old from Bemijdi, refused to get out of the car, the trooper tried to force her out. She responded by hitting the gas, and dragging the trooper about 10 feet.
The trooper was not seriously hurt.
The woman continued east on University Avenue and led responding troopers on a chase through St. Paul streets. Eventually, a State Patrol helicopter tracked her to Oakdale, where troopers boxed her in.
The woman was arrested and brought to Regions Hospital, as she showed signs of drug impairment. She was later booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of fleeing police, assault, possession of a controlled substance and driving while impaired.
The incident remains under investigation.
