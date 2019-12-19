Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested two men they say were connected with a shooting that sent a 42-year-old woman to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds earlier this week.
The incident happened Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers responding to the scene found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening.
Police say the suspects fled the scene after the shooting, but were found about an hour after the shooting.
Police believe it was not a random incident, and the victim knew the suspects.
The two men are being held in Stearns County Jail, awaiting criminal charges.
