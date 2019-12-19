Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in North Minneapolis Thursday.
According to the police department, the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue North at about 6:40 p.m.
Police said that the person known to have been shot is still alive and being tended to by first-responders. He was then taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The man was found in a crashed vehicle. Police believe he had been shot, attempted to drive and then crashed his vehicle.
No one is currently in custody, and the police department is still investigating the incident.
This is a breaking story. Stay with WCCO.com for further updates.
