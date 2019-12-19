Comments
BUXTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck driver has died in a collision with a train in Traill County.
The patrol says a 32-year-old man from Dilworth, Minnesota was driving a Mack truck and failed to yield to the BNSF Railway train at a crossing near Buxton Wednesday.
The intersection was marked with crossing signs.
The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people on the train were not injured.
