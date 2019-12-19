Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO-TV wants to thank everyone for donating to our Home for the Holidays phone bank.
Your donations will make a big impact for many people in our community.
The total from Wednesday’s phone bank was $240,000. That includes a $100,000 check from an anonymous foundation.
When including the money raised from a phone bank earlier this month, the total campaign amount is $375,000.
MACV, the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, will put 100 percent of donations towards veterans.
If you’d like to donate, there’s still time. Click here to donate.
