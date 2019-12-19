Comments
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Maplewood are warning residents to be on alert after reports of purse snatchings in the area.
The Maplewood Police Department issued the warning on Monday after receiving two reports of robberies taking place outside the Maplewood Mall.
Authorities say two victims were pushed or fell as the thieves grabbed their purses. One victim reported seeing a red sedan drive away but did not see the suspect as she was pushed from behind.
Officials say neither victims were seriously hurt.
The Maplewood Police Department is reminding the public to be aware of suspicious people. The agency also issued the following safety tips:
- Do not carry your social security card in your purse
- Only carry the amount of cash you think you will need
- Only carry what you need as far as credit/debit cards
- Try not to carry items that have sentimental value unless you need them
- Some people have a separate purse they use when shopping that only contains what they need for shopping
- If you can carry what you need in a pocket then don’t carry a purse at all
- If you are the victim of a purse snatching or an attempted purse snatching call 911 immediately
- Personal safety is number 1. Having your purse stolen is an awful experience but you may get hurt if you fight back.
The two cases remain under investigation.
