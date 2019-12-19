Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A package thief was caught in Minneapolis on Wednesday, before they could put a damper on the season’s holiday spirit.
While many Minnesotans are purchasing gifts for the holidays at this time of the year, some communities have had an issue with people “helping themselves” to the packages.
Police were called just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a package was stolen near Clinton Avenue South in Minneapolis.
The package’s owner was able to give a good description of the thief’s vehicle, as well as part of its license plate number.
As law enforcement headed over to investigate, they encountered a vehicle that met the description heading northbound on Clinton Avenue.
Police pulled over the car and arrested the people involved. The packages have been returned to their owner.
