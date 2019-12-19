Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Mankato, just two days after a $1.6 million Gopher 5 jackpot was won in Hermantown.
Officials say the ticket, purchased at a Kwik Trip in Mankato, matched the first five numbers drawn on Wednesday.
The Kwik Trip will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
In Minnesota, winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim lotto game prizes.
