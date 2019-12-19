MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Senators have a plan to prevent deadly fires in older high-rise buildings.
Last month, five residents died when flames and smoke filled the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments in Minneapolis.
The older, government-owned housing didn’t have sprinklers. Democratic senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith want to change that.
“The fire at Cedar High Apartments was a tragic loss for the Cedar-Riverside community. Since the day Minnesotans woke up to the news of this terrible fire, I started to connect with people closest to the fire and look into measures to keep such tragedies from happening,” Smith said.
The two introduced a bill this week that would help authorities retrofit older buildings through grants.
“With the proper safeguards in place, tragic events like the recent Cedar-Riverside fire in Minneapolis could be prevented,” Klobuchar said. “The Public Housing Fire Safety Act would require HUD to set aside money for sprinkler systems and help ensure that buildings have properly installed fire systems.”
You must log in to post a comment.