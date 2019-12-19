CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Salvation Army, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a Salvation Army kettle earlier this week.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a Cub Foods on the city’s east side.

There, a male suspect took an unattended Salvation Army kettle and walked away with the donations.

Police ask those with information to call 651-266-5523.

Comments