MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a Salvation Army kettle earlier this week.
According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a Cub Foods on the city’s east side.
There, a male suspect took an unattended Salvation Army kettle and walked away with the donations.
Police ask those with information to call 651-266-5523.
We need your help …
On Monday, Dec. 16 at approx 3:30 pm the male pictured took the unattended Salvation Army kettle from an east side Cub Foods.
If you know him please contact the investigator at 651-266-5523 or email zane.koeger@ci.stpaul.mn.us. You may remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/LCloGRvGHu
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 19, 2019
