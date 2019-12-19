Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, do you think you can get to your destination without a fight? Hopefully you can, but if you can’t you’re not alone.
A new survey commissioned by the parking app SpotHero says holiday travel is so stressful, a person will get into 12 arguments or disagreements over the course of their travel. That could be with their partner, friends, family or even strangers.
Additionally, most adults get so anxious about their holiday travel that they give themselves an extra 102 minutes of travel time for unexpected delays.
The survey also looked at the biggest holiday travel stressors and found the top concerns were winter weather, traffic, losing something while traveling, finding a parking spot at the airport and packing.
