MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have shared a disturbing video showing a female shopper being robbed and, after a struggle, being dragged by a car.
According to police, the robbery incident took place at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at a market on the 1000 block of Johnson Parkway.
Police say a woman had just finished shopping and was putting her belongings in the trunk of her car when a thief jumped out of a stolen Hyundai Elantra and grabbed her purse. During the struggle, the victim’s arm got caught and she was dragged by the thief as he tried getting away in the vehicle.
Police say the woman was dragged 75 yards.
“Thankfully she was not seriously injured, but we need to find the people responsible for these crimes before someone is,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook.
According to St. Paul police, they’ve received more than 20 reports of robberies that share the same characteristics.
“They sneak up from behind. They jump out of stolen cars. They strike at all hours of the day and night, in all parts of the city. Their victims are women, walking alone, typically carrying a purse or bag,” police said.
Full description below:
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.
You must log in to post a comment.