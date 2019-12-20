Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after another person was robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul Friday morning.
According to a spokesperson for the department, the robbery happened on the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8 a.m.
Police are still gathering information, but they said that the suspect got away with the victim’s purse and wallet.
There have been a number of reported robberies in recent days, as reported by Mary McGuire Thursday night. There have been at least 20 such incidents in the last month.
The victims have all been women, 40 and older, and have been alone and carrying purses or bags when the robbery happened. The suspects sneak up behind them, rip away their purses or bags, and then they disappear, either running or driving away in a stolen car.
